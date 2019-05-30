2 wanted for questioning in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are wanted for questioning by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a Saturday shooting.
According to authorities, 17-year-old Jamal Cordell Smith and 20-year-old Cameron Shyheim Warrick are wanted for questioning in connection to a “suspicious” shooting that took place in the Sandy Hook area on May 25, 2019.
The sheriff's office said the two men are believed to be in the Sandy Hook area or in the Angie area of Louisiana.
Smith is 5-feet-7 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Warrick is 5-feet-10 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
If you have any information about this incident or their whereabouts, contact the MCSO dispatch at (601)-736-2711 or their administrative office (601)-736-5051.
