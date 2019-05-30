USM football announces 2019 gametimes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi football fans can solidify any plans to attend or view the Golden Eagles’ football games this fall.
Gametimes and broadcast partners have been announced for 11 of USM’s 12 games, including six live broadcasts on ESPN+, three on the NFL Network and one each on ESPNU and Stadium-on-Facebook once each.
The only network/gametime not announced at this juncture is the Sept. 21 contest at the University of Alabama. That game time and network will not be announced until 12 days out from that contest.
USM opens the 2019 schedule on Saturday, Aug. 31, when it entertains Alcorn State University at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Season tickets for the 2019 USM home football season can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office weekdays during normal business hours.
Here is a look at the entire 2019 Southern Miss football schedule:
2019 Southern Miss Football Schedule
Date Opponent Site Time
Aug. 31 Alcorn State (ESPN+) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Mississippi State (ESPNU) Starkville, Miss. 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Troy (ESPN+) Troy, Ala. 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBA
Sept. 28 Texas-El Paso* (ESPN+) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 p.m.
Oct. 12 North Texas* (Stadium on FB) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 Louisiana Tech* (NFL) Ruston, La. 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 Rice* (ESPN+) Houston, Texas Noon
Nov. 9 UAB* (NFL) Hattiesburg, Miss. 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 Texas-San Antonio* (ESPN+) San Antonio, Texas 5 p.m.
Nov. 23 Western Kentucky* (ESPN+) Hattiesburg, Miss. 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 Florida Atlantic* (NFL) Boca Raton, Fla. 2:30 p.m.
