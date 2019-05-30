South Mississippi Summer Seasonal Outlook

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The seasonal forecast for this summer is looking, in one word, hot.
Right now, it looks like a lot of factors are coming together to give us another hot summer. I mentioned this back in April that I thought this summer was going to start out very warm and then ease back a bit as we move through July and August.
A lot like last year.
The Climate Prediction Center released the seasonal outlook recently and it shows that the area has a better chance to feel above average temperatures and deal with near average precipitation.
The most analogous year in recent history is 1953. That Summer started off very warm with highs near 100 for most of June, before cooling back down to average highs near 90 by August.
As far as hurricane season is concerned, the National Hurricane Center is calling for a near normal season. In 1953, our area had two close calls with Tropical Storm Alice and Hurricane Florence. Both made landfall along the Florida panhandle.
For a more in-depth breakdown and details about what went into the Summer Outlook, more information is available on Nick’s Blog
