Local water park manager gives summer swimming safety tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi heat is here and more and more people are taking to the water to cool off, but they need to be taking extra precautions while out in the water.
"Things can go wrong in water very quickly,” said Grand Paradise Water Park Lifeguard manager Matt Pickering.
Pickering said there are several things you can do to stay safe in the water this summer including paying attention to your surroundings and wearing protective floatation gear.
“Proper safety equipment, life jackets, floatation devices; Really that’s the best thing you could do as far as keep yourself above water,” said Pickering.
Pickering said it’s important to know what to do if you are out swimming, especially if there is no lifeguard around.
"Most of the time, drowning victims don’t look like people think they do in the movies. It’s usually somebody very calm underwater. They look like they are just floating underneath. It can go wrong really quick and if it’s not handled just as quick, the chances of survival could go down very rapidly,” said Pickering.
Parents are encouraged to keep a watchful eye on their children even if they are in a shallow area.
Here are some more safety tips provided by the CDC:
- Don’t swim or let children swim if sick
- Shower for at least one minute before getting into the water
- Make sure you do not swallow the water while swimming
- Always take kids on bathroom breaks and check their diapers every hour
