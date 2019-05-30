Hattiesburg latest market to get fiber-based services from C Spire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is expecting a major boost to its regional economy from C Spire’s selection of the South Mississippi city as the latest market for the company’s residential fiber program, which features gigabit speed internet access, award-winning live streaming TV and premium digital home phone.
C Spire Home Services, the unit that manages the company’s residential fiber program, is beginning installation this week of the game-changing infrastructure in the first neighborhoods located in the northern and western parts of the city with plans to complete work and begin offering services this summer.
C Spire executives, city and business leaders and community representatives unveiled the plans at a major news conference in the Shadow Ridge subdivision on Thursday. Hattiesburg is the company’s 16th market and the second largest city in Mississippi to participate since the fiber-to-the-home initiative was launched in 2013.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spoke during the news conference, saying the services provided by C Spire are a bonus for both residents and businesses.
“This is one more step in expanding the technological infrastructure of our city while providing more options to our residents and businesses,” said Barker. “Today’s announcement continues our trajectory as one of the most dynamic cities in the Gulf South.”
Representatives from the company say that C Spire TV delivers advanced cable TV features that consumers love in convenient and simple apps that are designed to run on popular streaming devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV – eliminating the need to outfit every TV in the home with a set top box and saving several hundred dollars a year in rental fees.
The Hattiesburg residential fiber program is leveraging new infrastructure additions along Highway 49 and other key areas in South Mississippi to C Spire’s more than 9,000 route miles of backbone fiber optic cable that spans the state.
Recent nationwide studies have concluded that gigabit speed fiber-optic connections like those provided by C Spire Home Services can add $5,437 to the price of a $175,000 home – about as much as a fireplace, or half the value of a bathroom.
Residential fiber is part of the C Spire Tech Movement initiative, which is committed to moving communities forward through technology with a focus on broadband access, workforce development and innovation.
