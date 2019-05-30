A Life of Service: Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

In 1972, Cochran was elected United States Congressman for the Fourth District, which included 12 counties in Southwest Mississippi. He was appointed to the House Public Works and Transportation Committee, which presided over economic development, transportation, and flood control. After winning re-election to the House in 1974, Cochran was elected by his colleagues to represent the Southern states on the House Republican Policy Committee. He was re-elected to the House of Representatives again in 1976.