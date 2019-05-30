A Life of Service: Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who represented Mississippi for more than 45 years, passed away Thursday morning at his home in Oxford, Miss.
Cochran resigned April 1, 2018, from the U.S. Senate due to health issues. A Republican, Cochran was recognized as the tenth longest-serving Senator in United States history in 2017.
Cochran was a Navy veteran who eventually served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee.
Cochran was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Pontotoc, Miss., the son of a teacher and a school principal. His family eventually settled in Hinds County, where he graduated as valedictorian from Byram High School in Jackson.
After graduating from Ole Miss in 1959, Cochran was enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve through his law school years at the University of Mississippi. He taught military law and naval orientation at the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island during the summer. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Senator Cochran first became involved in a political campaign for a Republican candidate during the the presidential campaign of 1968, when he served as Executive Director of Mississippi Citizens for Nixon-Agnew.
In 1972, Cochran was elected United States Congressman for the Fourth District, which included 12 counties in Southwest Mississippi. He was appointed to the House Public Works and Transportation Committee, which presided over economic development, transportation, and flood control. After winning re-election to the House in 1974, Cochran was elected by his colleagues to represent the Southern states on the House Republican Policy Committee. He was re-elected to the House of Representatives again in 1976.
In 1978, Cochran was elected to the United States Senate, becoming the first Republican in more than 100 years to win a statewide election in Mississippi.
In the current 115th Congress, Cochran was chosen to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and chairman of its Subcommittee on Defense. He was previously chairman of the Committee on Appropriations in the 114th Congress and the 109th Congress.
More recently, the Senator helped develop the "RESTORE the Gulf Coast Act" to help Gulf Coast states implement ecological and economic recovery activities following the tragic 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill.
During previous Congresses, Cochran served on the Senate Ethics Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Labor and Human Resources Committee, and the Committee on Indian Affairs. He also served on the Joint Committee on the Library, which oversees the activities of the Library of Congress. Service on these committees enabled him to be actively involved in the writing of laws affecting a wide range of issues including rural development, health care, and criminal justice.
Cochran has long operated on a conservative policy. He has supported measures to reduce spending, control debt and create an environment that fosters job creation and economic growth in Mississippi and the nation. He has also strongly supported measures to maintain a strong national defense.
Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years. Services have not yet been announced.
