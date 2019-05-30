Coroner identifies body found in Jones County creek

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials identified the body of a 39-year-old man that was found in a creek in Jones County.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Burl Hall identified the man Adam Eugene Sizemore, of Phenix City, Alabama.
Sizemore’s body was discovered Wednesday evening by divers with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department during a search and rescue operation at the Tallahoma Creek.
Danna Bumgarner, PIO for the Jones County Fire Council, said Sizemore went under the surface of the water off Pruett Road and did not emerge.
Hall said Sizemore’s cause of death was an accidental drowning.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.