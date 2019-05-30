Bryant Bowen bounces back to lead USM hitting attack

“I’ve learned to deal with failure with [designated hitting] because when you catch and hit, you can forget about at-bats and go work with the pitcher,” Bowen said. “Being a DH, sometimes it’ll linger around with you when you miss an opportunity and you’re pacing up and down the dugout. It’s really been a great experience. I think just outside of baseball, I’ve learned a lot about life and just being resilient. That’s been my word of the year, I have it typed up on my phone – just be resilient.”