Teen killed in apparent accidental shooting identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who died after being shot in the chest Tuesday. Deputy Coroner Burl Hall said Latoris Cooley was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting at Houston Road Apartments around 4 p.m. That’s where they found Latoris suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office are still working to determine how the teen was injured but said they do believe the shooting was accidental. Officials said they plan to release more details after the investigation is complete.
