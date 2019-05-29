Teen dies from gunshot wound in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a teenager died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators and deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Houston Road Apartments around 4 p.m.
A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting appears to be accidental, but the department is conducting a thorough investigation.
The name of the teen is not being released at this time.
