Teen dies from gunshot wound in Jones County

May 28, 2019 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 9:26 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a teenager died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators and deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Houston Road Apartments around 4 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting appears to be accidental, but the department is conducting a thorough investigation.

The name of the teen is not being released at this time.

