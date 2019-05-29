Southern Pines Spay & Neuter Clinic to host pet wellness event

“Healthy pets are happy pets,” says Ginny Sims, Executive Director of the Southern Pines Organization, “Our pets are our family and as with any family member, regular health check-ups are important to make sure everyone’s well and thriving. With our ‘Wellness in the Park’ event, we’re hoping to increase awareness for the importance of regular veterinary care for our beloved fur-friends, as well as making that care more accessible to the greater community through our low-cost pricing and affordable exam fees.”