Southern Pines Spay & Neuter Clinic to host pet wellness event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pet owners will have the opportunity to ensure the health of their cats and dogs this weekend at a low cost.
Southern Pines Spay & Neuter Clinic will host a Wellness in the Park event Saturday for cats and dogs in the greater Pine Belt community. The event will be at Kamper Park Pavilion 3 in Hattiesburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic’s staff will be offering health screenings and other services.
Exam fees start at $10. Other services being offered include:
- Canine and feline vaccinations - $15
- Rabies vaccinations - $10
- Microchips - $20
- Heartworm testing - $25
- Felv/FIV testing - $30 (with vaccine $40)
- Nail trims - $10
- Flea/tick prevention - starting at $8 per month
- Heartworm prevention - starting at $8 per month
“Healthy pets are happy pets,” says Ginny Sims, Executive Director of the Southern Pines Organization, “Our pets are our family and as with any family member, regular health check-ups are important to make sure everyone’s well and thriving. With our ‘Wellness in the Park’ event, we’re hoping to increase awareness for the importance of regular veterinary care for our beloved fur-friends, as well as making that care more accessible to the greater community through our low-cost pricing and affordable exam fees.”
The event is open to the public with no appointment necessary. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers.
For more information or questions, please contact the clinic at (601) 544-5678 or visit the clinic’s website.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.