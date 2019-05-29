Search and rescue ends after body found in Jones County creek

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A search and rescue mission in Jones County has become a death investigation after divers found the body of a man.
Jones County authorities launched a search and rescue operation Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a possible drowning in the Tallahoma Creek.
Dana Bumgarner, PIO for the Jones County Fire Council, said a 39-year-old man went under the surface of the water off Pruett Road and did not emerge.
After an hour of searching, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department dive team recovered the man’s body, according to JCSD.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident is being investigated, though no foul play is suspected at this time.
