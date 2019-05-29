Roger Bickham, Lamar County business owner, dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Roger Bickham passed away peacefully in his sleep on Memorial Day while vacationing with his family in Florida. Bickham was the co-owner of Movie Star restaurant, which opened in Purvis in 2001 and later moved to Oak Grove in Hattiesburg.
Bickham, known as a Renaissance man, was a charitable giver in the community who didn’t look for praise for his donations. He was also a longtime entrepreneur and avid antique collector who also owned an exotic bird farm, Yellow Bird Ranch.
Bickham was a former toxicologist in Texas and worked in construction in Colorado and built a chemical lab for Hess Oil Refinery in the Virgin Islands along with many other self-employed businesses.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31 at Kensington Woods Church of Christ in Hattiesburg from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will also be at Kensington Woods Church of Christ on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 in the morning.
He is survived by his wife, Tatiana, three daughters and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.