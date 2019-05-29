Oak Grove student advances to finals of National Spelling Bee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove student Yolanda Ni will advance to the finals of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Yolanda, speller No. 257, is one of 50 students who will complete for the top prize Thursday in Washington, D.C. She won first place in the Mississippi Spelling Bee in March.
“From what I know of her [Yolanda] work ethic and determination, it truly does not surprise me,” said Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith. “I expect we will hear more from her going forward.”
The finals will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and can be watched on ESPN 3.
