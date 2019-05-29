Oak Grove student advances to finals of National Spelling Bee

Oak Grove student advances to finals of National Spelling Bee
Yolanda Ni advanced to the finals of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Source: Gray TV)
May 29, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:57 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove student Yolanda Ni will advance to the finals of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

[ Oak Grove student wins 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee ]

Yolanda, speller No. 257, is one of 50 students who will complete for the top prize Thursday in Washington, D.C. She won first place in the Mississippi Spelling Bee in March.

Pictured are the 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee Champion Yolanda Ni (from left), Mississippi Association of Educators President Joyce Helmick and the 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee runner-up Soyeon Park.
Pictured are the 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee Champion Yolanda Ni (from left), Mississippi Association of Educators President Joyce Helmick and the 2019 Mississippi Spelling Bee runner-up Soyeon Park.

“From what I know of her [Yolanda] work ethic and determination, it truly does not surprise me,” said Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith. “I expect we will hear more from her going forward.”

The finals will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and can be watched on ESPN 3.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.