More Heat and Humidity for your Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies temps in the low 70s. Today will be warm and mostly sunny with a few puffy clouds as highs soar to the low to mid 90s Heat Indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 70s. A few spotty, hit-or-miss t-storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances are small so not everyone will get wet. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. This weekend and early next week will be hot as highs return to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat Index will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.