Hub City animal shelter looks to make renovations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City Humane Society is looking to make renovations to their facility.
Sally Crane, board member and public relations manager for the shelter, said the trailers they use to house their animals are old and worn out. She said one of the biggest concerns is the air conditioning.
“The staff does a great job of keeping these in order the best they can, but it is time to say goodbye to them and build these buildings,” said Crane.
She said they are in the process of raising funds for a new building. The barn would house all adoptable dogs.
The goal is to eventually get rid of all of the trailers and replace them with permanent housing units.
“We’ve got the plans laid out already,” said Crane. “We’re starting to get bids, and we know that we need to raise at least a $100,000 in order to get that done correctly because we want this last forever.”
She said by the end of the summer, the shelter is expecting to have almost 200 animals. However, without the proper facility, she says they will have to start limiting their intake.
“We just need the finances because we can’t do this without help from the community,” said Crane.
Crane said the shelter will host a $10,000 Draw Down and Party at Brewsky’s in Hattiesburg on July 13 to help raise funds for the project.
She said a “draw down” is a reverse raffle where tickets are drawn and discarded and the last remaining ticket is the winner.
Crane said the goal is to raise at least $40,000 towards the $100,000 goal needed.
If you have any questions or would like to be a sponsor, you can contact Dr. Brenda Sumrall at 601-268-1350.
You can also contact the shelter directly at 601-596-2206 if you would like to provide a donation.
