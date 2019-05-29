HPD trying to locate four in connection to ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are trying to locate four individuals for questioning in connection to an ongoing investigation.
Police need to speak with Marcus Coleman Jr., Cameron Carter, Taylor Payton and Juankia Arrington, according to a Hattiesburg Police Department news release.
HPD did not release the reason police want to speak with the individuals or what investigation it is in reference to.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
