Authorities investigating weekend murder in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Stanley McLeod, his department received a call shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday from a residence on Gravel Hill Road near State Line.
Once there, deputies found the victim, who has been identified as 31-year old Steven Devon Winborn, with a single gunshot wound to the head. Winborn’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
McLeod said deputies do not have a suspect in custody, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics have joined the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
