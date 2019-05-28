War heroes honored during Purvis Memorial Day service

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a day of honor for Iraq veteran Richard Powell Monday as his wife’s name was read out in remembrance during the Memorial Day service in Purvis.
“My wife, Linda, passed away on February 3 of this year and she was a veteran of the Army National Guard,” said Powell.
Powell said Memorial Day means the world to him because he has many family members who have served.
“It’s the memory of our fallen veterans that needs to be honored and carried on this day and every day of the year," said Powell.
For others, the service was an emotional one, bringing back memories of their loved ones who lost their lives.
“My father served in the Navy. My husband served in the Air Force. We are so blessed to live in a country where we’re free to go to gatherings like this where we can honor those who served and gave everything," said Josie Roberts
“I’m an American. I am so proud of this country. These people, they went out and fought for us, for you and for all us. They gave everything," said Carolyn Wiggins.
