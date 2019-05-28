Sheriff’s office investigating stolen tractors in Wayne County

A 2019 Kubota and a 2017 Kubota were both stolen off Dyess Bridge Road over the Memorial Day weekend. (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Eddie Robertson | May 28, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:01 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two tractors that were stolen over the Memorial Day weekend.

One, a 2019 Kubota, and the other a 2017 Kubota, were both stolen off Dyess Bridge Road are both orange in color.

Anyone with information about these tractors is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-735-2323 or Crime Stoppers.

There is a $4,000 reward leading to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

