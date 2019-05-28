Pinebelt Foundation announces scholarship recipients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt students were rewarded for their hard work Thursday when the Pinebelt Foundation announced its 2019 scholarship recipients.
Gavin Fairburn, a senior at Columbia High School, was named a recipient of the Baxter I. White Jr. Scholarship in the amount of $500. The scholarship was established to honor Baxter I. White Jr., who taught math at Columbia High School from 1979 to 2005.
Haley Billingsley, a senior at Sacred Heart Catholic High School, and Quinn Sellers, a senior at Hattiesburg High School, were named the recipients of the Darrell Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,500. The scholarship was established to honor Dr. Bunham’s memory by providing students from Forrest, Jones or Lamar County who will be majoring in Math or Engineering with first preference to students planning to attend Mississippi State University or the University of Southern Mississippi.
The following students were announced as winners of the Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate Memorial Scholarship:
- Anna Brumfield, step daughter of Jack Rayner with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.
- Trevor Chancellor, son of Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joseph Daniels, son of Detective Chadra Daniels with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
- Meagan Fairley, daughter of Donald Fairley with the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
- Karlee Kessler, daughter of Jason Kessler with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.
- Rhian Keyes, daughter of Rusty Keyes with the USM Police Department.
- Camryn Killingsworth, niece of Charlesa Killingsworth with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
- Anna Nobles, daughter of Mitch Nobles with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
The Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate Memorial scholarships are awarded to the families of full-time Pine Belt law enforcement officers.
The Pinebelt Foundation’s goal is to invest and expand charitable resources throughout the region.
