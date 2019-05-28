Pinebelt Foundation announces scholarship recipients

Haley Billingsley, a senior at Sacred Heart Catholic High School, and Quinn Sellers, a senior at Hattiesburg High School, were named the recipients of the Darrell Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,500. The scholarship was established to honor Dr. Bunham’s memory by providing students from Forrest, Jones or Lamar County who will be majoring in Math or Engineering with first preference to students planning to attend Mississippi State University or the University of Southern Mississippi.