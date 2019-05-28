Hattiesburg man charged with possession of stolen gun

Hattiesburg man charged with possession of stolen gun
Maurice Edwards was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
May 28, 2019 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 4:38 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man Sunday night with possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously in a vehicle with a gun in the 1200 block of Main Street around 7 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Maurice Edwards, was arrested when police arrived at the scene.

Edwards was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.