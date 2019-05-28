Hattiesburg man charged with possession of stolen gun

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man Sunday night with possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Officers responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously in a vehicle with a gun in the 1200 block of Main Street around 7 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
The man, identified as 37-year-old Maurice Edwards, was arrested when police arrived at the scene.
Edwards was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
