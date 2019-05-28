CrossFit gyms nationwide take part in Murph Challenge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - CrossFit gyms nationwide took part in the Murph Challenge Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pulls-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and ends with another one-mile run. All while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest or body armor.
The challenge, originally named “Body Armor,” is named after Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. According to CrossFit, this workout was one of Murphy’s favorites.
Camp Shelby Staff Sergeant Ryan Lewis, who completed the challenge at Crunch Fitness in Hattiesburg, said the intense workout is popular not only popular in the CrossFit world but the military world as well.
“You do it in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Lewis. “While you’re running or doing your pull-ups and you don’t think you can do another one, you think about those that you lost. There’s friends, loved ones, family members and you use their memory to help push you and keep you going.”
It takes roughly 45 minutes to an hour, or more, and is one of the most well-known workouts in all of CrossFit.
Those who participated are asked to submit their “Murph” time online to compare their achievement with others across the nation.
Can you handle the Murph?
