Southern Miss heading to Baton Rouge Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Regionals for the fourth straight season after winning the Conference USA Championship Sunday.
The Golden Eagles will now head to the Baton Rouge Regional as the third seed. Hosting Louisiana State University, second-seed Arizona State and fourth-seed Stony Brook will join Southern Miss at Alex Box Stadium on May 31 for a chance to advance closer to the College World Series in Omaha.
Southern Miss will face off against Arizona State to kick off the double-elimination regional. You can view the schedule below:
Friday, May 31
- Game 1 – 12 p.m. CT — No. 2 Arizona State vs. No. 3 Southern Miss (ESPNU)
- Game 2 – 6 p.m. CT — No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Stony Brook (ESPN3)
Saturday, June 1
- Game 3 – 12 p.m. CT — Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
- Game 4 – 6 p.m. CT — Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
Sunday, June 2
- Game 5 – 12 p.m. CT — Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
- Game 6 – 6 p.m. CT — Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
Monday, June 3
- Game 7 (If necessary) — Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser
Here’s a look at the full NCAA bracket:
