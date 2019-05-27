Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old boy

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 4-year-old boy’s death.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Little Black Creek Road on Friday.
Rigel said the child was taken to Forrest General Hospital and then airlifted to Jackson where he later died.
Rigel said investigators are unsure of the child’s cause of death at this time, but the child was suspected of being abused.
The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.
