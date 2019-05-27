Hot and Sunny for Memorial Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your Memorial Day with sunny skies temps in the upper 60s. Today will be warm and sunny as highs soar to the low to mid 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel more like the upper 90s to low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the upper 60s. Sunny and warm weather will continue for your Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A few hit-or-miss t-storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances are small so not everyone will get wet. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies.