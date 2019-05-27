Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosts Memorial Day program

"Well, today is an annual tradition where our city comes out and remember the 173 men in our community who dies protecting our freedom at war. It's a day where we hope we never have to add another name to any of these pillars here. But its also an understanding their families who are still morning. But it's also a call for us to give back to our own communities and perpetuating that freedom", said Toby Barkery, Mayor of Hattiesburg