Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosts Memorial Day program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosted their annual Memorial Day Program Monday morning. Dozens of people gathered to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Today’s service also featured special recognition of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion.
"Well, today is an annual tradition where our city comes out and remember the 173 men in our community who dies protecting our freedom at war. It's a day where we hope we never have to add another name to any of these pillars here. But its also an understanding their families who are still morning. But it's also a call for us to give back to our own communities and perpetuating that freedom", said Toby Barkery, Mayor of Hattiesburg
“But it’s a day of remembrance. You don’t say happy memorial day, you say we remember the service and sacrifice of our veterans. In particular, in Hattiesburg, the 173 who have given their lives in defense of our country since world war one”, said Ted Tibbett, Chairman - Hattiesburg Veterans Committee
