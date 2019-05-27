Ellie J. Dahmer honored for life of dedication

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellie J. Dahmer is the widowed wife of the late Forrest County Civil Rights leader Vernon Dahmer.
She was honored by the Hub City Business and Professional Men’s Club for her life of service to her husband and her community.
"She stood strong and held her dignity, kept the family going after the untimely death of her husband who was an icon in this county and the state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Eddie Holloway.
Dahmer played a major role in her husband’s Civil Rights campaigns as well as his murder case and trials. She said her family and herself have faced many hardships over the years.
”It’s been a struggle for us to be recognized like we are today, especially for voting. I had to leave this city of Hattiesburg and Forrest County because of my husband’s activity in voting. They didn’t tell them who to hire, but they told them who not to hire, and my name was on that list. So, I couldn’t get a job in the city of Hattiesburg,” said Dahmer.
She said she’s thankful for the Professional Men’s Club for giving her the opportunity to come back to Forrest County live out her life. During her recognition service, friends and loved ones gave kind and encouraging word to the audience about Ellie Dahmer.
"Mrs. Dahmer, I love you and I am grateful for you in my life. I pray that God will continue to bless you, protect you and inspire you,” said Denis Ulmer.
"She’s that mom that you can depend upon to advise you about things in life and to always be there are be supportive not only of family but also of other people,” said Dennis Dahmer.
