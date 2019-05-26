Volunteers place American flags on Hattiesburg veterans’ graves

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Members of VFW and American Legion posts, along with volunteers from the University of Southern Mississippi and the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program, gathered at cemeteries across Hattiesburg Saturday to honor veterans.
They placed American flags on the graves of those who’ve served the nation.
It’s done every year on the Saturday before Memorial Day.
“I’ve been doing it since 2004, about 15 years," said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036.
“I feel honored to do this, this is an amazing event,” said Clement Jeffreys, a member of American Legion Post 24.
Volunteers placed flags on veterans’ graves at Hillcrest, Roseland Park and Oaklawn cemeteries.
