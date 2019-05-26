Shelby museum to open on Memorial Day, receives historic cannons

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - A lot of places will be closed for Memorial Day, but not the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.
It will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday.
Admission is free.
The museum features exhibits from the War of 1812 all the way to the Global War on Terrorism.
Museum staff hope you will spend part of your Memorial Day at the museum, to remember and honor Mississippians in the armed forces who’ve given their lives for the country.
Staff members are also going to be busy restoring two historic cannons recently donated to the museum by the city of Jackson.
The American cannons, made in the 1890′s, have been at Jackson’s Battlefield park since the 1930′s.
They will be transported to the museum soon.
Meanwhile, restoration work is just beginning on three cannons made in Imperial Germany, that were recently given to the museum by the State of Mississippi.
They were captured from Germany in World War One and were displayed on state property until they were transported to Camp Shelby last month.
Museum staff said it will take at least two years to restore the German cannons.
