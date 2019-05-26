PRCC faces Pasco-Hernando in opening round of NJCAA World Series

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In less than 24 hours, Pearl River Community College opens the NJCAA D-II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.
The Wildcats battle Pasco-Hernando on Sunday at 6 p.m.
It’s been an historic season for PRCC – 40 wins and a No. 1 seed in its first JUCO World Series appearance since 2002.
"Our big thing now is to turn the page and refocus,” said PRCC head coach Michael Avalon, in his third season. “That’s going to be the message. If their focus is there and their effort is there, this is a very talented team. I think we’re going to go make some noise and I think we have a chance to win it.”
"Last year we had a bad taste in our mouth after the regional,” said PRCC sophomore shortstop Wiley Cleland, a Columbia Academy grad. “We came out this year, we kind of had a chip on our shoulder. We had a lot of ups and downs this year, it’s kind of a rollercoaster. Once we made it to the playoff series here at the end, we really grew a lot and came a lot closer as a group.”
“I feel like we can take any team in the nation,” said PRCC sophomore pitcher Miles Smith, a Northeast Jones grad. “Play baseball like you know how to play baseball. Can’t try to do too much, still gotta play the game how we know how to play it.”
