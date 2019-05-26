Four USM athletes qualify for NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In five years as the head coach of Southern Miss Track and Field, Jon Stuart has slowly built a successful program.
After winning the Conference USA women’s Outdoor Championships and sending seven athletes to the NCAA Outdoors last season, four more Golden Eagles qualify for Nationals this season.
John Warren’s fifth place finish in the triple jump (52-feet, 5.5-inches) at the NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida allowed the senior to advance to his second straight NCAA Championships. Senior McKinely West makes a return trip to Nationals as well after an eighth place finish in the 100-meters (10.21 seconds).
First-time qualifiers Eric Richards and Caleb Parker are excited to join their USM teammates. Richards placed fifth in the high jump (7-feet, 2.25-inches) and Parker finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (13.52 seconds). The 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships run from June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.
