First Alert: Sunday night, Memorial Day forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - For tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.
Memorial Day looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
For Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
For Wednesday expect mostly sunny weather and hot with temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
On Thursday we have a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
A 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is expected Friday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
For the weekend look for a slight chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
