Columbia American Legion gives out free poppies for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Members of the American Legion in Columbia greeted shoppers at Walmart this weekend, not to welcome them to the store, but to give them a gift in memory of fallen soldiers.
Members of Post 90 gave away free crepe paper poppies to shoppers for several hours Saturday.
It’s done every year on Memorial Day weekend to remind folks about the supreme sacrifice of many American Servicemen and women.
The red poppy became a symbol for Memorial Day after the First World War.
Post 90 also sold packs of real poppy seeds to raise money for a World War One memorial in Washington, D. C.
