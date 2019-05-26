American Legion Post 210 celebrates Memorial Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a night of honor at American Legion Post 210 on Saturday celebrating the men and women who fought and died for this country.
"They gave us one of the most precious things in life and that is our rights and our freedoms,” said Comrade Kevin Williams.
The ceremony featured guest speakers and various tributes to fallen heroes.
Veterans and Legion members say these events are a way to make sure people do not forget the importance of Memorial Day.
"It’s great. It’s great. I think it’s a blessing that they come out and honor the ones who’ve moved on and did so much for us,” said LT. Col. Don Crosby.
"It’s all about recognizing and remembering those that gave the ultimate gift of protecting our country and serving our communities and states. We should never forget them and never forget the job or gift that they gave to this country,” said chaplain Jimmie Bunch.
