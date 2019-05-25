“Throw it in the Dirt!” - a USM rallying cry

“I think we were losing 6-4 and one of my buddies, long-time friend came to me and said, ‘If you don’t get out there and rally up this crowd we’re not inviting you back to the suite,’" Baggett said. "So, jokingly, I go out and I’m like what am I gonna do? I just kind of look and I go, ‘Throw it in the dirt!’ And the whole crowd, it was like they were waiting for it, goes, ‘Dirt!’ As you know baseball’s a game of momentum. The timing has to be right.”