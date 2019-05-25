Police find burglary suspect living in 'very well-built and modern’ treehouse

POMONA, Calif. (CNN) – Police in California found a burglary suspect hiding out in quite a lofty spot.
The Pomona Police Department said he was in a treehouse decked out with a fire pit, barbecue and lighting.
Police made the discovery Tuesday and arrested 56-year-old Mark Duda, after he climbed down.
Photos taken from inside the treehouse show a beautiful panoramic view.
Duda is accused of stealing several items from a home and garage on April 18 in the Ganesha Hills community.
The homeowner identified him to police as the suspect.
In a Facebook post, police described Duda’s treehouse as “very well-built and modern.”
Duda has been charged with burglary, according to Pomona Police.
