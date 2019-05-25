Palazzo supports Trump order to declassify Russia documents

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - President Donald Trump has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to cooperate “quickly and fully” with Attorney General Barr’s examination of the origins of the Russia investigation.
Barr was also given the authority to declassify documents related to that investigation.
It’s a controversial move as Democrats continue to insist that the Meuller report be declassified.
Congressman Steven Palazzo supports the president’s decision to declassify documents.
Palazzo (R-4th Dist.) said the American people have a right to know what happened in that investigation.
“Let’s put it all out there and let the American people see for themselves what has distracted this nation for over two years, when we could have been focusing on an even better economy, creating jobs, securing our borders, providing for a stronger, more robust national defense," he said.
“I believe in transparency, I believe in sunshine, let’s lay it all out there.”
Palazzo was at Camp Shelby Friday to attend a Memorial Day ceremony.
