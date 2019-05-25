Hattiesburg man arrested on felony drug, gun charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges.
Hattiesburg Police arrested 28-year-old Raymarcus Hollimon on Saturday after they found several drugs inside a room on Broadway Drive.
According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers seized 263.5 ecstasy pills, 8 grams of powder ecstasy, 20.3 grams of marijuana, and a handgun during the arrest.
Hollimon was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (Ecstasy), and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor) and officers also served a misdemeanor domestic violence warrant on him during the arrest as well.
Hollimon was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
