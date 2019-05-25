First Alert: Memorial Day Weekend forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight expect clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
For Sunday look for sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
For Memorial Day expect sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
Wednesday the heat continues with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
By Thursday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows around 70.
Finally there is a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Friday with highs around 90s an lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.