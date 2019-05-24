Woman, 102, suspected in strangling death of her neighbor, 92

CHÉZY-SUR-MARNE, France (Gray News) - Staff at a French care home found the body of a 92-year-old woman early Saturday morning.
Immediately, they suspected foul play.
According to a post-mortem report reviewed by Sky News, the woman suffered injuries to the face and had been strangled.
Meanwhile, her 102-year-old neighbor admitted she had killed someone and was said to be in “a great state of agitation.”
That woman has since been taken to a psychiatric hospital for further assessment.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.