Suspects sought after trucks stolen from Petal construction company

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a pair of trucks from a construction company in Petal.
Petal Police Department Public Information Officer Miranda Williams said two white males entered the back gate of Fairley Construction on Highway 11 and stole two trucks around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the first truck is a white 2013 Chevy 3500 with four doors and no rear bed, and the second truck is a silver or gray 2012 Chevy Silverado with a Mississippi license plate reading “FR10802.” None of the trucks were marked with Fairley Construction decals.
If you have any information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicles, please contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
