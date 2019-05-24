MHP ramping up enforcement for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to make sure that they remain safe while out on the roads.
This year’s theme is “Operation Care.”
The crash awareness and reduction effort are a national effort to put more officers on highways across the nation during specific high crash periods.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said there are a few different ways you can stay safe like wearing your seat belt, not drinking and driving, and just paying attention to other drivers.
“All we ask is that everyone use good judgment and be safe,” Luck said. “That requires wearing the seat belt, obeying the laws and just doing what we would like to always see people do and that’s drive safely.”
MHP will have troopers out all weekend along with several checkpoints to make sure people are staying safe.
