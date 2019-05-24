Man who abducted teenager, killed her parents to be sentenced

BARRON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Jayme Closs’ parents and kidnapping the young teenage girl in western Wisconsin is due to learn his sentence Friday in Barron County, WBAY reported.
Jake Patterson, 21, agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping for the crime committed October 2018.
As part of the plea deal, he won’t face additional charges from Douglas County, where he held Closs for 88 days until she escaped in January.
The crimes of murdering her parents, James and Denise Closs, carry life sentences.
The judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation that could determine where Patterson would serve his time and if he has special needs, such as counseling.
Closs lives with her aunt and uncle. Her family will be present for the hearing and are expected to make statements, CNN reported.
