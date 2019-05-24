Hot Memorial Day Weekend Ahead

This weekend is going to be HOT as we bake under sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Your Memorial Day weekend will feature highs in the mid 90s and no real chance for rain. Heat Index values will be around 100 to 105 degrees, so if you plan on being outside, please take plenty of breaks and seek the shade when possible. The heat stays with us into early next week before we dial the heat back to the low 90s late next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny with no real chances of rain in the next 10s days.