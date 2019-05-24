Hattiesburg preparing to host 36th annual Memorial Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Fallen soldiers from the greater Hattiesburg area will be honored during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
The 36th annual event will be held downtown at Veterans Memorial Park.
The service will feature a special recognition of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
That attack on June 6th, 1944, resulted in the eventual defeat of the Nazis in World War Two.
The names of all of the Hub City area’s war dead since World War One will also be read aloud.
“This is our somber service,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. “On Veterans Day, we shout hallelujah and celebrate. On (Memorial Day) we remember the men and women who have given their life in defense of this country.”
“We hope everyone can attend the event, come out and remember. It’s a day to barbecue and have fun, we know that, but it’s also a day to remember those that made the sacrifice so we can have fun.”
That ceremony begins at 9 o'clock Monday morning.
