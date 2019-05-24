Expungement clinic to be held Saturday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A free expungement clinic will be held Saturday, May 25, in Hattiesburg. The event will take place at 601 East Pine Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Three attorneys will be available to give participants legal assistance. Anyone wishing to participate is required to bring the following documentation with them to the event:
- Criminal background check from law enforcement agency
- Misdemeanors: Court abstract from where charges were filed
- Felonies: Indictment, sentencing order, order of dismissal and/or order of Nolle Prosequi from court where charges were filed
This event is being sponsored by Deborah Delgado, Roderick Woullard, Sharon Thompson, DeCarlo Hood, Alfreda Gray, ACLU of Mississippi, Mississippi NAACP, Twin Forks Rising CDC, May-Hinton #540 Masonic Lodge, Masonic Lodge Piney Grove Lodge 610-A, Legacy Memorial, Hattiesburg Century Funeral Home and Ruff Ryders.
