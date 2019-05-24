Columbia man charged with child exploitation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man has been charged with child exploitation for possession of child pornography.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest Friday after investigators discovered suspicious online activity.
William Andrew Chapman, 36, was arrested at his home Thursday, according to Hood’s office.
Chapman was booked into the Marion County Adult Correctional Facility.
The case was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.