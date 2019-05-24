Columbia American Legion post to hand out red poppies for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - An American Legion post in Columbia will honor America’s fallen soldiers Saturday by giving away red poppies at the Columbia Walmart.
Members of Post 90 will gather at the store from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to hand out free crepe paper poppies for folks to wear.
it’s a tradition for the holiday that gained popularity following World War One.
“After World War One, there was a Lt. Colonel who visited the cemetery at Flanders in Belgium and the poppies were growing there and they were red and waving in the wind and he wrote a poem about Flanders Fields and that’s where this symbol originated,” said Bill Harris, commander of Post 90 of the American Legion.
“(The poppies) have a wire stem, so you can stick them through your lapel, or wrap them around a button, wear them,” Harris said. “You can attach them to your rear view mirror in your car or something like that, as a reminder of the men and women who served and paid the ultimate price.”
American Legion members will also be selling actual packs of poppy seeds to raise money for a World War One Memorial in Washington.
A blood drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. will also be held in conjunction with the poppy giveaway.
