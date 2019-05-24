Columbia American Legion post to hand out red poppies for Memorial Day

Members of American Legion Post 90 will be giving away paper poppies and selling packs of poppy seeds Saturday to raise money for a World War One memorial in Washington, D.C. (Source: WDAM)
May 23, 2019 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 7:18 PM

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - An American Legion post in Columbia will honor America’s fallen soldiers Saturday by giving away red poppies at the Columbia Walmart.

Members of Post 90 will gather at the store from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to hand out free crepe paper poppies for folks to wear.

it’s a tradition for the holiday that gained popularity following World War One.

“After World War One, there was a Lt. Colonel who visited the cemetery at Flanders in Belgium and the poppies were growing there and they were red and waving in the wind and he wrote a poem about Flanders Fields and that’s where this symbol originated,” said Bill Harris, commander of Post 90 of the American Legion.

“(The poppies) have a wire stem, so you can stick them through your lapel, or wrap them around a button, wear them,” Harris said. “You can attach them to your rear view mirror in your car or something like that, as a reminder of the men and women who served and paid the ultimate price.”

American Legion members will also be selling actual packs of poppy seeds to raise money for a World War One Memorial in Washington.

A blood drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. will also be held in conjunction with the poppy giveaway.

