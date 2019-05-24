Blues Trail marker honors man who oversaw historic Hattiesburg recordings

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -The Mississippi Blues Trail has a new marker honoring a Jackson man who arranged a historic recording session in Hattiesburg prior to World War Two.
A marker for H.C. Speir was unveiled Thursday morning on Farish Street in Jackson, at the site of Speir’s former record store.
Speir supervised a recording session in the Hub City in 1936 that produced records by the Mississippi Jook Band.
Some scholars say those recordings are among the earliest examples of Rock and Roll.
The marker honoring Speir is the 204th in the series.
